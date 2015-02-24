Greek markets bask in debt deal relief

(Adds detail, more analyst comments, updates prices) By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Short-dated Greek bond yields dropped 4 percentage points and Athens stocks rose to a 2 1/2-month high on Tuesday after the country secured a financial rescue, averting a possible bankruptcy. Greek bank stocks rallied to the peaks seen days before the Syriza party won Jan. 29 elections and triggered fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone as it vowed to back out of austerity measures agreed under its international bailout. Athens was forced to tone down on its demands in a reform plan presented to its euro zone partners before they signed off on Tuesday on a four-month extension to funding for Greece. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said although some reforms proposed by Athens needed fleshing out, they were enough to justify continuing aid to Greece. [ID:nL5N0VY3VK} "The markets are celebrating that there's no Grexit at the end of February," said Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank. "... It seems Greece will no longer be in the market focus in a day or two and everybody will focus back on ECB QE (quantitative easing)." Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, said on Tuesday that creditors will have to consider more support for Greece when its bailout expires, but that it was too early to say if a precautionary credit line could be granted. Greek 10-year yields fell to a one-month low, down 126 basis points to 8.89 percent. Three-year yields dropped 402 bps to 12.54 percent -- levels they traded at before the January election. Greek five-year credit default swaps fell 92 bps to 1,373 basis points, according to Markit. The Athens share index rose almost 10 percent to a 2 1/2-month high. Greek banks rose as much as 17 percent, their highest since before the election. CAUTION Other lower-rated debt in the euro zone also dipped, extending falls seen on Monday when Greek markets were shut for a holiday. Spanish and Italian yields fell 3 bps to 1.39 and 1.47 percent, respectively. Portuguese yields dropped 4 bps tot 2.12 percent. The gaps between Italian and German yields, and Portuguese and German yields, were at their smallest since May 2010. Some analysts struck a note of caution on closer scrutiny of Greece's reform plan. "There is not a single number or target in that list," said Ioan Smith, managing director of KCG Europe. "It's nowhere near close to a structural solution, but the market seems pretty chuffed about it, and 'hope' is a powerful investment consideration." "A lot of these moves will be the result of fast money. With the day-to-day volatility in Greek markets at the moment, people are playing the markets daily for a fast return." (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)