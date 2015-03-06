ECB pledge drives up markets' inflation gauge, German-U.S. yield gap

* Euro 5yr, 5yr forward rate shoots up near 1.80 percent

* U.S./German bond yield gap widest since 1989

* Portugal, Spain, Italy, Ireland yields hit new lows

* U.S. jobs data bolster June rate hike views (Updates with U.S. jobs data, fresh analyst comment, detail)

By John Geddie

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone markets’ key inflation gauge shot up on Friday, a sign investors believe ECB bond-buying will succeed in driving up consumer prices, while the gap between U.S. and German borrowing costs reached its widest since 1989.

The five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate , the European Central Bank’s preferred measure of the market’s long-term inflation expectations, was set for its biggest weekly rise in at least 2-1/2 years.

The ECB’s programme of bond purchases with new money, aimed at igniting inflation and growth, starts on Monday.

“I do think the market is giving credibility to the ECB’s plans,” said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

Along with revealing details of the scheme, the ECB forecast on Thursday consumer price growth would rise from zero this year to 1.8 percent in 2017, close to its target of just below 2 percent. The rise in inflation expectations reflects recent more positive euro zone economic data, a rebound in oil prices and the weakening euro, which will make imports more expensive.

The five-year five-year forward, which shows where investors expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020, rose as high as 1.798 percent from 1.765 percent on Thursday. It has climbed around 0.15 percent this week -- the biggest rise since Reuters started tracking the measure in late 2012.

Euro zone government bond yields fell broadly for a second day though core yields later stabilised after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The gap between 10-year German and U.S. bond yields rose to 1.85 percent after the U.S. data, its widest level since May 1989, according to Thomson Reuters' Datastream. link.reuters.com/gyj32w

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 295,000 last month after an increase of 239.000 in January, hardening views that the Federal Reserve will consider hiking rates in June, driving the U.S. 10-yaer yield 13 bps higher to 2.24 percent. The Fed’s next policy meeting is on March 17-18.

“The spread can only widen,” KBC strategist Piet Lammens said. “We are coming closer to when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start its tightening cycle, and in Europe we would have just started quantitative easing.”

Portuguese 10-year yields were 6 basis points down at 1.75 percent, having hit a record low of 1.67 percent earlier, while Italian and Spanish equivalents were 2 bps lower at 1.31 percent and 1.23 percent, respectively, also within touch of their troughs.

Irish equivalents fell as much as 4 bps to a new record low of 0.84 percent. (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Louise Ireland)