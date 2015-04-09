Spanish long-dated yields near 2 pct after strong demand at auction

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Spanish 30-year bond yields held just above 2 percent on Thursday after Madrid’s auction of long-term debt benefited from the European Central Bank’s appetite for long-term peripheral bonds.

After Greece made a crucial repayment to the International Monetary Fund, yields on 10 year Greek bonds fell to 11.17 percent, their lowest this month, on relief that the cash-strapped country had not, for now at least, run out of money.

Spain sold 1.28 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of its 30-year bond at an average yield of 2.068 percent, with demand outstripping offers by 1.4 times, compared with 1.2 times at the last auction. Madrid also sold 2017 and 2025 bonds.

The bonds that the ECB and national central banks bought in Spain, Ireland and Portugal during the first month of the ECB's trillion-euro bond-buying programme exceeded the average maturity of the debt eligible for the scheme. link.reuters.com/tad54w

The ECB may slow its purchases of long-term Spanish bonds in coming months, to stay as close as possible to the average, but private investors are likely to try to rebuild their portfolios after selling to the central bank.

Many investors are also seeking to extend the maturity of their bonds to grab whatever yield is left in the euro zone.

“Everybody’s searching for yield,” said Martin van Vliet, senior fixed income strategist at ING in Amsterdam. “The long end has benefited from the behaviour of peripheral central banks and the tightening trend could resume if the Greece fears ease.”

Spanish 30-year yields were 6 basis points higher at 2.099 percent, having risen from record lows around 1.75 percent in the past month.

LONG TERM

Analysts expect the ECB programme will lead governments to sell as much long-term debt as possible. In the aftermath of the 2011-2012 debt crisis, countries such as Spain and Italy mainly issued debt expiring in less than a decade, while Portugal, Ireland and Greece had no access to markets.

The ECB’s Spanish bond purchases in the past month had the highest average maturity in the euro zone at 11.66 years, compared with an average maturity of eligible debt of 9.23 years, according to Rabobank estimates.

As well as its repayment to the IMF, Greece also won extra emergency lending for its banks on Thursday, but it remained unclear whether Athens can satisfy sceptical creditors on economic reforms before it runs out of money.

Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers in London, said Russia’s pledge of closer cooperation with Greece following bilateral talks at the Kremlin on Wednesday was a potential safety net in terms of debt repayments, although both leaders said Athens had not asked for financial aid.

German 10-year Bund yields hit a record low of 0.14 percent before rebounding to turn flat on the day at 0.162 percent, as U.S. Treasury yields rallied on the back of stronger U.S. jobs data.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s will review its stance on Spain and Italy on Friday. Christoph Kutt, head of market strategy and interest rate derivatives research at DZ bank in Frankfurt, said there was a slight chance that S&P would upgrade its outlook for Spain to “positive” from “stable”. ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Editing by Larry King and David Holmes)