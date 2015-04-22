REFILE-Greek two-year yields near 30 percent but little sign of contagion

(Refiles to correct to “leave” from “leaving” in first para)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Greek bond yields held around their highest levels since the country’s default in 2012 on Wednesday, but deepening fears that it might leave the euro zone had little impact on the bloc’s other heavily indebted countries.

Analysts drew a little comfort from the fact that yields close to 30 percent for two-year debt had at least not risen, while the risk of Greece’s dire problems undermining confidence in other “peripheral” euro zone countries appeared low as the European Central Bank pumps funds into the bloc’s economy.

With loan repayments to the International Monetary Fund due next month, Greece has been tapping into public reserves in temporary transactions and has ordered various state entities to park idle cash with the central bank.

These measures should allow Athens to continue negotiating with its lenders for more aid beyond the end of this month, when Greek officials had previously said cash would run out.

The government aims to build up a cash buffer of about 2.5 billion euros from the transfers, and says this should last until June.

The move has halted the rise in yields in Greek bonds, but they remain sky high. Two-year bonds, which were issued last year with yields below 4 percent, last yielded 29.84 percent. Ten-year yields were little changed at 13.63 percent.

“There’s a bit of respite, but nothing to be cheerful about,” said Gianluca Ziglio, an analyst at Sunrise Brokers.

Trading at these levels has dried up. Data from the Greek central bank shows zero volumes on the HDAT electronic platform between March 27 and April 15. Only 63 million euros were traded last month. Total volumes for 2014 were 10.4 billion euros.

This shows that the little trading in Greek bonds is being conducted over the counter, probably between “vulture funds” specialised in investing in distressed markets. Local banks need the bonds to use as collateral to borrow from the Greek central bank under the ECB-approved Emergency Liquidity Assistance programme, so are not trading them.

Greek five-year credit default swaps trade at more than 2,600 basis points (bps), implying a default probability of almost 90 percent, according to data from Markit.

That compares with 8.8 percent in Spain, 11.5 percent in Italy and 13.5 percent in Portugal. In 2012, by contrast, the threat of Greek exit from the euro zone - or “Grexit” - pushed default probabilities in indebted peripheral countries to between 40 and 60 percent.

Peripheral euro zone CDS: link.reuters.com/pek54w

Default probabilities: link.reuters.com/vur54w

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Tuesday he did not expect a deal at a meeting on Friday of euro zone finance ministers, but that an agreement would eventually be reached.

CASH FLOWS

Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds both fell 4 bps to 1.44 percent as investors anticipated large debt redemptions and coupon - regular interest payments - would be reinvested in the two relatively high-yielding markets.

Citi strategists expect 65.5 billion euros’ ($70.5 billion) worth of French, Spanish and Italian bonds and coupon payments to come back to the market by the end of the month. Last week was the busiest week of the year so far for debt sales.

The moves in peripheral yields suggest a rise last week was partly due to temporarily unfavourable cash flows for bondholders, not only due to Grexit concerns.

“We saw a little bit of pressure last week which was a combination of Greek worries and supply indigestion but ... there’s very little evidence of Greek contagion,” said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

“April is a very favourable month in terms of net issuance for euro zone government bonds.”

Spanish and Italian yields rose about 20 bps last week, compared with around 170 bps in equivalent Greek yields.

A factor limiting Greek contagion has been the ECB’s trillion-euro bond-buying programme designed to stimulate the euro zone economy and head off the risk of deflation. As soon as the debt redemptions and coupon payments come back to the market, investors will be competing with the ECB for bonds.

Bond flows: link.reuters.com/myx54w

Debt redemptions and coupon payments are about 30 billion euros higher than the supply at debt sales in April, Credit Agricole estimates. This month sees the second highest net inflows into the bond market after roughly 70 billion expected in July.

The New York Times said the ECB demanded that the value of collateral that Greek banks post at their central bank to secure emergency loans be cut by as much as 50 percent.

But analysts are sceptical of such a move as it would be almost equivalent to pulling the plug on Greek banks, which have suffered a huge loss of deposits. An index of Greek bank shares rose 1.7 percent.

“An actual limitation of the Emergency Liquidity Assistance is unlikely, as this would have consequences that are not desired politically,” said Alexander Plenk, head of investment research at Bayerische Landesbank.

ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said Greek banks would continue to receive funding as long as they stayed solvent and had enough collateral. ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; editing by Nigel Stephenson and David Stamp)