German bond yields steady as investors await business survey

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - German bond yields steadied on Thursday as investors wait to see if a closely watched business survey will provide signs of economic recovery across the bloc.

Easing fears of an imminent default in Greece have seen investors return to riskier but higher-yielding bonds in recent days, partly reversing the seemingly unstoppable fall in safehaven German bond yields towards zero.

In the week to date, German 10-year yields have risen over 7 basis points to 0.16 percent. Only two other weeks in 2015 have seen rises of this magnitude, in early March and early February.

Strategists said the sell-off was likely to continue as long as the April reading of the euro zone’s purchasing managers’ index, released at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), confirmed the bloc’s recovery was gaining momentum.

“The self-reinforcing downward spiral in (Bund) yields has come to a halt over the past sessions,” Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister said.

“A tangible catalyst for resumption seems lacking today, particularly as peripherals are finding a firmer footing.”

Lower-rated Italian and Spanish bond 10-year yields were set to open down 3 bps at 1.37 percent and 1.36 percent, respectively, outperforming benchmark German equivalents which dipped 1 bps to 0.15 percent. .

Demand for these riskier peripheral bonds came was bolstered by recent developments in Greece, said strategists, where the government is likely to be able to scrape together enough cash to meet its payment obligations into June.

Although Greek borrowing costs remain at some of the highest levels seen since 2012, 10-year yields were expected to open about 30 bps lower on Thursday at 12.62 percent.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday that he does not expect an agreement in technical talks with Greece in April, saying debt negotiations could last until next month. (Editing by Louise Ireland)