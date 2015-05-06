German, Italian, Spanish yields hit 2015 highs as bond rout goes on

(Updates prices, adds new comment)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - German, Spanish and Italian borrowing costs hit 2015 highs on Wednesday as a global sell-off in government bonds, sparked in part by easing deflation fears and investor weariness with ultra-low yields, accelerated.

Benchmark 10-year Bund yields rose as high as 0.595 percent, having hit a record low of 0.05 percent last month, when many investors expected them to turn negative due to the impact of the European Central Bank’s trillion euro bond buying programme.

Spanish and Italian bond yields got close to 2 percent, before retreating to trade slightly lower on the day at 1.75-1.80 percent.

Market participants are still struggling to fully explain the moves. The sell-off gathered speed last week, coinciding with data showing prices rose faster than expected and the first expansion in euro zone private lending in three years.

Rising oil prices are reviving inflation expectations globally, with yields on UK gilts and U.S. Treasuries also rising sharply.

But many analysts say easing deflation fears alone should not have led to such a steep rise in yields. German inflation was still a very low 0.3 percent in April.

Traders say the move snowballed after the initial sell-off took yields to levels where investors had set automatic stop-loss triggers on bets that bonds would rally further. Low liquidity in global bond markets after central banks around the world bought up large chunks of government debt also exacerbated the moves.

“From a macro perspective the sell-off was long overdue -- we’ve seen over the past few months an improvement in euro zone data,” said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea in Helsinki.

“You can always find reasons in such numbers but I wouldn’t say this was the underlying cause... Yields were at such low levels that real money investors simply were not interested anymore.”

CLEANSING

At record low yields, many investors in what are usually seen as the world’s safest fixed-income instruments were losing money.

The sell-off was mostly felt in longer-dated maturities, which usually reflects an improvement in the economic outlook. German 30-year yields rose 5 basis points to 1.09 percent, having traded as low as 0.40 percent three weeks ago.

But a better economic outlook does not really explain the fact that yields on lower-rated bonds are rising at a faster pace than those in Germany. Spain and Italy badly need a pick-up in growth to stabilise their debts and if such expectations were to arise, the difference between peripheral and German yields should shrink, analysts say.

A sell-off in stock markets also contradicts the theory of a shift in economic fundamentals being behind the bond rout. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index is down about 5 percent from a 14-1/2 year high in April.

“The moves are inconsistent with a faster growth, slightly higher inflation scenario,” said Robin Marshall, director of fixed income at Smith & Williamson.

“I just feel this is more of a technical cleansing of positioning ... It’s not a big secular turning point.”

Germany smoothly sold 3.95 billion euros of two-year bonds, although yields rose to minus 0.21 percent from minus 0.28 percent in a previous auction. Short-dated bonds came under less selling pressure as investors do not expect a reversal in the ECB’s monetary policy easing cycle in the foreseable future. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)