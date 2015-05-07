Euro zone bond rout deepens ahead of new debt sales

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - A sharp sell-off in euro zone bonds deepened on Thursday as Spain and France prepared to test investor demand with new debt sales.

French 10-year yields climbed 5 basis points to 0.96 percent, a level not seen since December last year, while benchmark German Bunds rose by a similar amount to top 0.65 percent.

Italian equivalents rose more than 2 percent for the first time since December, while the Spanish equivalents were up 3 bps at 1.95 percent.

All other euro zone government bond yields rose in early European trading, apart from Greek bond. Markets in Greece open at 0730 GMT.

“The tentative spread stabilisation will be put to a test today with markets having to digest more than 10 billion euros of French and Spanish supply,” Commerzbank said in a note. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Louise Ireland)