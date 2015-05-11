Greek yields rise as Germany floats referendum on Athens reforms

(Updates prices, adds new comment)

By Alexis Akwagyiram and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Greek government bond yields rose on Monday as Germany raised the idea of a referendum on the painful reforms Europe is asking Athens to implement in exchange for further aid, adding another layer of uncertainty to the issue.

Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels were expected to issue a short statement later in the day acknowledging progress in talks for a deal to keep cash-strapped Athens afloat, according to EU officials.

But the statement is expected to say that “more time and effort is needed to bridge the gaps”. Key issues such as pension and labour market reforms are likely to remain a red line for both sides.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said securing public backing for the necessary sacrifices might be useful.

Euro zone governments have previously opposed such a vote, saying it could destabilise financial markets and trigger a run on struggling Greek banks.

Greek two-year yields rose 83 basis points to 21.34 percent, extending an earlier rise despite easing fears of a default on a 750 million euro loan from the International Monetary Fund after two finance ministry officials said Athens paid the loan a day before it was due.

“Maybe that is the solution, to go back to the Greeks,” said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.

”But not knowing what the outcome will be and what happens afterwards causes people to be worried and add a risk premium for that uncertainty.

The IMF payment does not fully remove fears of a near-term default. Unless Greece can reach an agreement to unlock the 7.2 billion euros of bailout funds, it may struggle to honour another 1.5 billion euro payment to the IMF in June and 3 billion owed to the ECB in July, as well as welfare payments.

In what could be another blow for Athens, analysts are expecting Fitch to downgrade its B credit rating on Friday.

Ten-year Greek yields were up 12 basis points at 10.90 percent. Greek stocks were down 2.5 percent, underperforming other European bourses. An index of Greek bank shares was down 6.7 percent.

Other euro zone bond yields rose as well, including those on top-rated German Bund, which is an asset that usually performs well in times of heightened uncertainty around Greece.

Bund yields rose 5 basis points to 0.59 percent, as a sell-off in euro zone debt markets triggered partly by a rebound in inflation expectations and investor uneasiness with ultra-low yields resumed.

Part of the reason why German Bunds are less responsive to uncertainty over Greece is that their safe haven status has been damaged by the recent sharp surge in yields from a record low of 0.05 percent hit only three weeks ago.

Another explanation could be that a Greek exit is not seen as posing the same risks to the future of the currency union as it did back in 2010. Greece is increasingly seen as an isolated case and many investors believe European Central Bank backstops and political will in other countries could keep the euro project running without Greece.

“Markets are concerned about Greece, but the concerns don’t stretch to investors being worried about systemic effects,” said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

“International investors no longer see the need for safe havens because the integrity of the euro area is no longer being threatened in the minds of markets. Therefore Germany and the other core euro zone nations are no longer seen as a safe haven.”

Most other euro zone bond yields were 5-7 bps up on the day. (Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)