FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone bond yields rise as global sell-off kicks on
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone bond yields rise as global sell-off kicks on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - German Bund yields rose on Tuesday as a global sell-off in bond markets, which has surprised investors and puzzled analysts since the end of April resumed.

Analysts have said in the past two weeks that the sell-off was partly sparked by an uptick in inflation expectations amid a rise in oil prices and uneasiness with record low yields.

Low market liquidity caused by the European Central Bank hoovering up bonds under its quantitative easing programme and regulations limiting market makers’ ability to warehouse bonds is said to have exacerbated the move.

But the full picture is far from clear. Yields continue to rise despite oil prices dipping, investors are selling German Bunds despite renewed worries over Greece.

Ten-year Bund yields were 7 basis points higher at 0.66 percent. Bund futures were down 83 ticks at 153.30, while Italian BTP futures fell 136 ticks to 133.84. U.S. 10-year T-note yields traded at their highest levels since December at over 2.30 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.