Euro zone bond yields rise after supply glut
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone bond yields rise after supply glut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday, reversing earlier falls, with strategists pointing to the reluctance of investors to take down new bond supply after weeks of sharp yield rises.

German 10-year bond yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- rose as much as 6 basis points to a day’s high of 0.68 percent, while all other yields were also up on the day.

France and Spain issued around 15 billion euros of new bonds earlier on Thursday.

“The capacity of the market to absorb supply is much lower than it used to be,” said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell. (Reporting by John Geddie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

