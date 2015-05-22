German bond yields head for first weekly fall in five

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Friday ahead of German business sentiment data and U.S. inflation numbers that were both expected to be soft, helping to stabilise a market shaken by weeks of violent price swings.

Greece was the exception in the European bond market, with its yields rising after the latest talks between the cash-strapped country and its creditors failed to deliver any solution to its debt crisis.

But German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were on track for their first week of falls in five, steadying after a dramatic sell-off that has seen Bund yields rise some 55 basis from a record low of 0.05 percent in mid-April.

European Central Bank policymakers helped halt that sell-off earlier in the week, with Executive Board member Benoit Coeure saying the bank would accelerate its bond-buying in the next six weeks in anticipation of a decline of liquidity over the summer.

German 10-year yields were 3 basis points lower on the day at 0.61 percent, with French and other top-rated European bond yields down a similar amount. Bund futures were up 33 ticks at 0.3 percent.

German IFO business climate data for May, due at 0800 GMT, is expected to show the first decline in seven months. Later, U.S. figures are expected to show inflation stuck in negative territory.

“We look for some stabilisation on the back of today’s macro releases,” wrote Commerzbank strategists. “While most German sentiment indicators improved over the past few months, ‘hard’ economic data in recent weeks missed previously high expectations by a wide margin.”

Investors are still nervous after weeks volatility that have prompted many investment banks to increase their forecasts for German Bund yields in 2015.

Some analysts are confident that yields should stabilise in the weeks ahead, as increased coupon payments and bond redemptions and the ECB’s accelerated purchases buoy demand.

Citi abandoned its call for the 10-year yield to fall to -0.05 percent this year, leaving RBS alone in expecting Europe’s benchmark yield to turn negative.

Moody’s will revise its credit rating for France later in the day, and could attach a negative outlook to the country. Standard & Poor’s will also update its credit review for the Netherlands, with no change expected. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)