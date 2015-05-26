Italian bond futures slump on Greek, Spanish concerns

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Italian bond futures fell in early trade on Tuesday on concerns about Greece’s ongoing debt problems and a regional election result in Spain that reflected growing voter discontent with austerity programmes.

Italian BTP futures, used as a proxy for other lower-rated euro zone bonds, were down 120 ticks at 133.88 in the debt market’s first reaction to weekend events after public holidays in much of Europe.

German Bund futures, the euro zone benchmark, benefited from the resultant safety bid, rising 24 ticks to 154.24.

“This has to do with the election result we’ve seen over the weekend in Spain and comments from Greece with one minister questioning whether they would make the June 5 IMF payment. That kind of news creates some kind of risk off,” said KBC strategist Mathias van der Jeugt. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Andrew Heavens)