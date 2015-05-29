German bund futures spike higher after IMF Grexit comments

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - German bund futures spiked higher on Friday with traders citing comments made by the head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde to a German newspaper that a Greek exit from the euro zone was a possibility.

Bund futures opened 37 ticks higher at 155.27, while 10-year yields dipped 3 bps to 0.51 percent.

“Lagarde calling an exit a possibility - which is the first time we have heard such comments - seems to be the reason,” said one trader.