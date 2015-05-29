FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German bund futures spike higher after IMF Grexit comments
May 29, 2015 / 6:23 AM / 2 years ago

German bund futures spike higher after IMF Grexit comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - German bund futures spiked higher on Friday with traders citing comments made by the head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde to a German newspaper that a Greek exit from the euro zone was a possibility.

Bund futures opened 37 ticks higher at 155.27, while 10-year yields dipped 3 bps to 0.51 percent.

“Lagarde calling an exit a possibility - which is the first time we have heard such comments - seems to be the reason,” said one trader.

Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Karin Strohecker

