German Bund sell-off extended after ECB chooses not to talk down yields
June 4, 2015 / 6:23 AM / 2 years ago

German Bund sell-off extended after ECB chooses not to talk down yields

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - German 10-year Bund yields rose to 2015 highs on Thursday as a six-week-long bond sell-off, which the European Central Bank shrugged off at Wednesday’s meeting, rumbled on.

The sell-off, partly caused by a rebound in inflation expectations and exacerbated by thin liquidity and a rapid unwinding of almost unanimous bets on lower borrowing costs, took benchmark Bund yields to 0.95 percent on Thursday from near zero in mid-April.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that asset prices tend to be more volatile in a low interest rate environment and that policymakers were prepared to look through the sharp rise in yields.

That disappointed some investors who had expected Draghi to try to talk down yields after his colleague Benoit Coeure described the recent market developments as “worrying” two weeks ago.

“The message was clear: the ECB will not change its course and will not try to influence market volatility,” said Johnny Bo Jakobsen, chief analyst at Nordea. “Rather, Draghi warned that greater market volatility was likely to continue.”

Bund futures fell 65 ticks to 150.53, while Italian BTP futures fell 52 ticks to 131.70. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)

