Dismissed by ECB, German Bund shock threatens to undermine QE

(Updates prices, adds new comments)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Facing their worst week in the history of the euro, German 10-year Bunds saw yields heading for 1 percent on Thursday, a day after the ECB dismissed a six-week sell-off that could blunt its trillion-euro economic stimulus programme.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that asset prices tend to be more volatile in a low interest rate environment and that “we should get used to periods of higher volatility”.

But while the bond yields remain very low, their sharp rise from near-zero in mid-April is effectively tightening monetary conditions just as the ECB is trying to loosen them through its bond purchase programme, which aims to revive the euro zone economy and pull it further away from the risk of deflation.

Such a move on an asset long considered one of the safest in the world, not least due to its traditionally low volatility, has wide implications. Government borrowing costs set the standard for the interest rates paid by consumers and businesses and a rise is equivalent to tighter monetary conditions.

The euro - whose weakness earlier this year made a significant contribution to the recovery in economic growth and inflation in the bloc - is now firming broadly and bets that it would slip to parity with the dollar are being questioned.

If yields rise further, they could hurt the fragile economic recovery and stifle the rebound in inflation. Ironically, the Bund yield surge coincided with above-forecast inflation data.

“Long-term interest rates in the end are very important for the economy because a lot of investments and financing decisions are based on it,” said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

Investors had expected Draghi to talk down yields following an ECB policy meeting on Wednesday after his colleague Benoit Coeure described the recent market developments as “worrying” two weeks ago.

Ten-year Bund yields rose more than 10 basis points to 0.998 percent on Thursday, their highest since September 2014. Volatility in Bund yields is about seven times what it was last year and greater than at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012, according to Reuters data.

The euro has gained around 8 percent against the dollar since mid-April. Nomura economists estimate that a sustained 10 percent appreciation in the euro’s effective exchange rate would knock around 0.3 percentage point off economic growth over 12 months.

A sustained increase of 50 basis points in nominal long-term bond yields would knock 0.1-0.2 percentage point off growth over 12 months, they said.

HOW SAFE?

Any move lower in German debt prices would normally be offset by the coupon, or interest rate, on the bond, making Bunds a safe investment in more normal times. While they would not offer the rewards available in the stock market, investors would be protected from the potentially higher losses on equities.

But the launch of ECB bond-buying under its quantitative easing (QE) programme six weeks ago pushed yields, and coupons, close to zero. At such levels, any drop in bond prices causes large losses to investors; many of them are conservative pension funds and insurers looking for safe, steady income.

The ECB wants more cash directed into riskier investments that will stimulate the economy, but on the other hand the pension funds and insurers are forced to tie up large sums in safer government debt for regulatory reasons, noted Jean-Francois Robin, head of strategy at Natixis in Paris.

“The point of QE is to make sure such investors are looking at other assets. On the other hand, you are forced by regulation ... to hold Bunds. You get a bit of schizophrenia and it’s not efficient,” he said.

The 90 basis point swing in yields since mid-April is equivalent to an 8 percent drop in value in price terms. This is close to a near 10 percent fall in the main German stock index over the same period

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Bund yields saw their biggest two-day rise since before the euro was launched. They are on track for the biggest weekly rise since at least 1991.

“The message was clear: the ECB will not change its course and will not try to influence market volatility,” said Johnny Bo Jakobsen, chief analyst at Nordea. “Rather, Draghi warned that greater market volatility was likely to continue.” (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by David Stamp)