Italian bond futures fall as Greece misses IMF loan payments
June 5, 2015

Italian bond futures fall as Greece misses IMF loan payments

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian bond futures fell on Friday after Greece missed a debt payment due to the IMF and chose instead to bundle four payments into a single 1.6 billion euro lump sum due on June 30.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, facing fury among his leftist supporters, demanded changes to tough terms to a cash-for-aid deal from international creditors to stave off default. He will put creditors’ proposals to parliament from 1500 GMT.

Italian bond futures fell 73 ticks to 131.53, extending this week’s falls after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s dismissal of market volatility and surprisingly strong euro zone inflation data spurred a global bond market rout.

German bond futures opened lower but quickly turned higher in the latest episode of volatility, which on Thursday saw Bund yields rise to eight-month highs just shy of 1 percent and then close lower. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

