FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Bund yields rise to 0.95 percent as sell-off resumes
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

German Bund yields rise to 0.95 percent as sell-off resumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - German 10-year Bund yields rose on Tuesday as a seven-week sell-off in bond markets, driven partly by improving growth and inflation expectations, resumed after a brief pause.

Bund yields rose 7 basis points on the day to 0.96 percent, having traded as low as 0.87 percent earlier in the session.

“There seems to be a more and more stronger view that economies are picking up,” said Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank. “Everyone seems to expect a test of the 1 percent and there seems to be little chance that this would not happen in the coming hours or days.” (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.