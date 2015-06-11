Italian, Irish, Spanish yields fall after strong bond sales

(Updates with auction results, fresh analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Italian, Irish and Spanish bond yields pushed lower on Thursday after investors hunting for bargains after a recent sharp sell-off snapped up more than 12 billion euros of debt at auctions in Rome, Dublin and Madrid.

Investors ploughed back some of their 17 billion euros of Italian debt redemptions into a 6 billion euro sale of three-, seven- and 15- and 30-year bonds although Rome had to pay more to borrow than at a similar sale in May.

Spain also drew solid demand for its 5.8 billion euro sale of 2018, 2020 and 2023 bonds, as did Ireland, which sold 750 million euros of 15-year bonds.

It was the first time three countries on the euro zone’s periphery have held auctions on the same day.

The hefty cashflows from Italy helped ease concerns that the market might struggle to absorb the new bonds. Investors are still jittery after a sell-off prompted by strong inflation and growth data that has seen yields climb to multi-month highs.

“It’s a remarkable thing to have Italy, Spain and Ireland on the same day ... That was a lot of paper for the market to digest and it was a question of how the auctions would go,” said Mizuho strategist Riccardo Barbieri. “It looks like they went well and so the market is rallying.”

Italian, Spanish and Irish 10-year yields shed 16 basis points to 2.15 percent, 2.14 percent and 1.66 percent respectively, retreating from their highest levels since October 2014.

The rest of the market also rallied as investors bought back in after a sell-off that started in April as bets on a prolonged period of deflation were reversed.

German 10-year yields, which set the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 7 bps to 0.94 percent, with traders reporting buying after yields popped above 1 percent on Wednesday for the first time since September 2014.

Underlying sentiment remains fragile, however, and any upside surprises in euro zone data are likely to further fuel expectations inflation will rise, justifying higher yields.

U.S. DATA

The release later of May’s U.S. retail sales report could meanwhile convince bond markets that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates earlier than is currently priced in. Expectations are for a 1.1 percent rise in May from a month earlier and 0.7 percent rise ex-autos.

Greek 10-year yields were 15 bps lower at 11.71 percent as investors looked for signs of progress in Athens’ protracted talks with its international lenders. Shares in the country’s banks were also set for their best one-day gain since February.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Greece had told European partners it was committed to intense discussions with creditors to solve all open issues and avoid a default at the end of the month.

The talks have been deadlocked over Greece’s rejection of the creditors’ demands for cuts in pensions and unpopular labour market reforms as conditions for releasing frozen bailout funds. Greece has come under pressure from its EU partners to reach a deal as it faces a potential default at the end of June without fresh funds to let it repay 1.6 billion euros to the IMF. (Editing by Catherine Evans)