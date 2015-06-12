German Bund yields fall after IMF walks out of Greek talks

(Updates throughout)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Bund yields fell on Friday as investors rediscovered the safe-haven appeal of German debt after the International Monetary Fund walked out of negotiations with Greece over a vital cash-for-reform deal.

The IMF cited major differences with Athens, while the European Union told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop gambling with his country’s future and take the crucial decisions needed to avert a devastating default.

Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 4 basis points on the day to 0.86 percent, while yields on the bloc’s lower-rated debt rose.

“It’s a reaction to the IMF withdrawal ... a classic risk-off pattern,” said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.

“No-one really knows what’s going on there. The poker game continues.”

Greece hopes to clinch a deal with its lenders at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on June 18, shortly before it is due to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the IMF.

Bund yields have risen from near zero to above 1 percent in the past two months, partly on improving growth and inflation expectations. During that period, investors would have lost more than 10 percent on their Bund holdings, which has prompted some to question Bunds’ traditional status as a safe-haven asset.

But strong debt sales in Italy, Spain and Ireland on Thursday showed investors are eager to take advantage of higher yields on European debt.

BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said yields were now closer to the “fair value” of just above 1 percent he calculated based on economic fundamentals. He added, however, that in extraordinary conditions, such as when the European Central Bank is running a trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme, yields should trade below that value.

“But it’s premature to expect a bullish tone. We are more constructive when it comes to July, but very near-term we have the Greek story, the Fed meeting next week so probably volatility will remain elevated,” Jacq said.

Spanish and Italian 10-year yields rose 6 basis points each to 2.18 percent and 2.19 percent, respectively. Peripheral bonds have witnessed occasional sell-offs on Greek headlines in the past months, but overall the contagion effect from the crisis in Athens has been marginal.

“The market remains relatively complacent about the effect of a potential Greek default, but we are more concerned, and have positioned accordingly,” said Tanguy Le Saout, head of European fixed income at Pioneer Investments.

Le Saout prefers sticking to less risky short-term bonds in Italy and Spain, staying away from longer-term paper there. (Editing by Catherine Evans)