Italian bond futures extend falls on Greek concerns

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Italian bond futures fell further on Wednesday, extending this week’s slide after talks between Greece and its creditors broke down, bringing Athens closer to a default and a potential exit from the euro.

Yields on bonds issued by Italy, Spain and Portugal have risen to multi-month highs this week in one of the most serious episodes of euro debt contagion since the height of the debt crisis.

Italian bond futures, the yardstick for peripheral euro zone bonds, were 37 ticks down at 129.01 while German Bund futures rose 20 ticks to 151.63 as investors sought safe harbour in the euro zone’s top-rated debt. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Andrew Heavens)