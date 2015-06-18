FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bund yields fall after Fed cuts growth, fed funds rate forecasts
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Bund yields fall after Fed cuts growth, fed funds rate forecasts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark German Bund yields fell 4 basis points at the open on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced its growth and federal funds rate forecasts on Wednesday.

U.S. policymakers’ individual projections for the appropriate federal funds rate at the end of the year remained clustered around 0.625 percent. But seven policymakers are now in favour of hiking rates only once or not at all this year. In addition, Fed officials expect slightly lower rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than they had forecast in March.

The Fed said, however, that 2015 growth was still likely to be strong enough to support an interest rate increase later in the year.

“The hawkish upgrade to the message in the statement was countered by a quite dovish tone in the summary of economic projections,” Societe Generale strategists said in a note. “The balance was dovish.”

German Bund futures were last 59 ticks higher at 152.02, having opened at 152.06. Ten-year German Bund yields fell 4 basis points to 0.77 percent.

In the U.S. market, 10-year U.S. T-note yields were down 3.4 basis points at 2.2736 percent.

Italian BTP futures were 9 ticks higher at 129.77, with the euro zone’s lower-rated debt markets more fragile due to the deadlock in negotiations between cash-strapped Greece and its creditors.

Greece’s leftist government faced a barrage of warnings on Wednesday that it risked being forced out of the euro zone and left without support if it failed to strike a swift aid-for-reforms deal with its creditors.

The Bank of Greece said the country’s future in the European Union itself could also be at risk without a deal. Hopes of a breakthrough on Thursday at a meeting of European finance ministers, once seen as the last opportunity for an agreement, looked increasingly remote.

“A breakthrough should not be expected for today, so it will be up to the heads of state to decide next week, if not earlier,” said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

