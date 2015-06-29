FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bond yields surge as investors take cover from exit risk
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Greek bond yields surge as investors take cover from exit risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Greek bond yields were set to rise by up to 10 percentage points according to early pricing on financial platforms on Monday as the country closed its banks and imposed capital controls, raising investor fears it will leave exit the euro.

Investors sought refuge in safe-haven German government bonds, the euro zone’s top-rated sovereign debt, and ditched other low-rated bonds from the bloc’s southern periphery.

Greece’s two-year bond yields were set to open over 1000 basis points higher at 31.71 percent, according to prices on Tradeweb, while 10-year yields were set to rise 300 bps to 14.15 percent. Greek bond markets normally open around 0730GMT.

German bond yields dropped over 20 bps in early trades to a one-month low of 0.71 percent, while Portuguese , Italian and Spanish equivalents climbed over 30 bps. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.