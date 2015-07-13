FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy, Spain bond yields rise as Greek talks drag on
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Italy, Spain bond yields rise as Greek talks drag on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Low-rated European bond yields edged up in early trading on Monday as talks between euro zone leaders on a financial rescue to keep Greece in the euro currency area spilled over into the morning.

The talks, which started on Sunday in Brussels, were said to be on a knife edge and any agreement on a third bailout would still require Athens to enact key reforms this week.

Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds - some of the lowest-rated bonds in the bloc which are vulnerable to contagion from Greece - rose 5 basis points to 2.20 and 2.19 percent in early trades, according to Tradeweb data.

German yields, seen as a safe haven by investors in times of crisis, fell 3 bps to 0.86 percent, while Bund futures climbed 50 ticks to 151.20. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.