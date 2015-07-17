Bund yields dip as investors eye German parliament vote on Greece

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - German yields fell on Friday ahead of a parliamentary debate in Germany to approve a government request to open talks on a new three-year bailout programme for Greece.

Dwindling debt supply in the northern hemisphere summer holidays was also helping to keeping bond yields subdued, analysts said.

While German lawmakers are seen giving the Berlin government a mandate to open negotiations on a bailout, the debate is expected to be acrimonious and focus attention on questions about the economic and political costs of the bailout and doubts about Athens’ ability to implement the tough reforms.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, one of Greece’s toughest critics, questioned whether Athens would get the bailout, even after the parliamentary vote. He suggested its financing needs were spiralling and a debt “haircut” or write-off - outside the euro zone - might be a better solution.

Some of the market euphoria that greeted the Greek parliament’s backing of the austerity measures has waned.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny also appeared to dampen expectations for a quick reopening of Greek banks on Monday, telling ORF radio “there is still some examination to do”.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 4 basis points down at 0.75 percent while yields on other top-rated bonds were 5 bps lower.

“There remains some concerns about Greece and there will probably be some dissenters among (Chancellor Angela) Merkel’s majority but on the other hand we will have some support coming from the opposition,” said BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq.

“We had lots of supply in July, now it’s over, so over the weeks ahead net supply will be strongly negative and this means that demand will be far larger than supply and it makes sense to see yields falling. We expect Bund yields to fall to 55 basis points in September.”

U.S. DATA IN FOCUS

Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were both at 1.98 percent, 2 bps lower at 1.98 percent both. Their yield premiums over German Bunds have fallen 40 bps over the past 10 days as the worst fears about Greece exiting the euro have eased.

Greek 10-year yields were a touch lower too though trade in the bonds has been restricted over the last couple of weeks because of capital controls in the country.

International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday the Fund could participate in a “complete” package to put the Greek economy back on track, make its debt sustainable and allow it to get its funding from financial markets.

Lagarde also reaffirmed her view that the country needed some form of debt relief, arguing that this did not have to be an outright write-off but could involve measures such as a significant extension of loan maturities, stretching of repayment schedules, and reducing interests charged.

Market focus later turns to U.S. consumer CPI inflation for June, followed by University of Michigan sentiment data for July. Yields on U.S. Treasuries have risen this week as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated that U.S. interest rates will probably be lifted later in the year. (Editing by Tom Heneghan)