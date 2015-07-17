Bund yields dip as investors eye German parliament vote on Greece

(Updates prices, adds Merkel comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - German yields fell on Friday as German lawmakers debated a government request they need to approve to open negotiations on a new three-year bailout programme for Greece.

Dwindling debt supply in the northern hemisphere summer holidays was also helping to keep bond yields subdued, analysts said.

Greece remained in focus with attention on the German parliament, where Chancellor Angela Merkel urged lawmakers to back the negotiations, saying the alternative was chaos and the idea of Athens temporarily leaving the euro wouldn’t work.

While approval is not in doubt, the acrimonious debate highlights questions about the economic and political costs of the bailout and doubts about Athens’ ability to implement the tough reforms.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, one of Greece’s toughest critics, questioned whether Athens would get the bailout, even after the parliamentary vote. He suggested its financing needs were spiralling and a debt “haircut” or write-off - outside the euro zone - might be a better solution.

Some of the market euphoria that greeted the Greek parliament’s backing of the austerity measures has waned.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny also appeared to dampen expectations for a quick reopening of Greek banks on Monday, telling ORF radio “there is still some examination to do”.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 4 basis points down at 0.75 percent while yields on other top-rated bonds were 5 bps lower.

“There remains some concerns about Greece and there will probably be some dissenters among Merkel’s majority, but on the other hand we will have some support coming from the opposition,” said BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq.

“We had lots of supply in July, now it’s over, so over the weeks ahead net supply will be strongly negative and this means that demand will be far larger than supply and it makes sense to see yields falling. We expect Bund yields to fall to 55 basis points in September.”

Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were 0.5-2 bps lower at 1.99 percent and 1.98 percent, respectively. Their yield premiums over German Bunds have fallen 40 bps over the past 10 days as the worst fears about Greece exiting the euro have eased.

BOND EXCHANGE

Italy gave investors 1.574 billion euros of its March 2030 bond in exchange for five bonds maturing in 2016 and 2018 as part of continued efforts to reduce redemptions in those years.

With a “Grexit” averted for now, sovereign debt bankers are turning their focus to the scale of the refinancing needs in some of the euro zone’s indebted states as the interest rate cycle turns and the crutch of central bank bond-buying is set to be taken away in just over a year.

Greek 10-year yields were 15 bps down at 11.60 percent though trade in the bonds has been restricted over the last couple of weeks because of capital controls in the country.

Market focus later turns to U.S. consumer CPI inflation for June, followed by University of Michigan sentiment data for July. Yields on U.S. Treasuries have risen this week as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated that U.S. interest rates will probably be lifted later in the year. (Editing by Tom Heneghan)