Euro zone yields fall as Germany clears path for third Greek bailout

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields fell broadly on Friday as lawmakers in Germany, the biggest contributer to Greece’s bailouts, gave the go-ahead for the bloc to negotiate a third package.

The Bundestag lower house of parliament decisively approved the move - a cue for the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund to formally open negotiations on a new programme that could total 86 billion euros over three years.

The decision ends a stormy week of negotiations, organising bridge financing by the euro zone and rushing through of reforms by the Greek parliament to avoid a Greek default on the European Central Bank on Monday, July 20.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble -- who in talks over the weekend proposed that Athens may need to take time off from the currency union -- told lawmakers that a third bailout was the last attempt to resolve the Greek crisis.

“Events around Greece have really been driving the market for the last weeks, and now we are at a stage where it is just about dotting the ‘I’s and crossing the ‘T‘s,” said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.

“You’ve had a really choppy period, and now investors are getting back to a position when you can look at what your view is.”

With no euro zone debt set to be issued next week as summer holidays begin, analysts said the dwindling supply was also helping to keep bond yields subdued.

In such an environment, the impact of the European Central Bank’s bond-buying scheme, should also be even more keenly felt in markets.

ECB chief Mario Draghi repeated on Thursday the bank’s intention to fully implement the scheme, set to last at least until September 2016, and said it had more tools at its disposal if necessary.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing, fell 4 basis points to 0.75 percent, while equivalents from other countries were down 2-7 bps.

Tradeweb prices showed Greek equivalents down 50 bps at 11.22 percent, but trading in these bonds has been restricted because of capital controls in the country.

“We had lots of supply in July, now it’s over, so over the weeks ahead net supply will be strongly negative and this means that demand will be far larger than supply and it makes sense to see yields falling,” said BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq.

“We expect Bund yields to fall to 55 basis points in September.”

Italy gave investors 1.574 billion euros of its March 2030 bond in exchange for five bonds maturing in 2016 and 2018 as part of continued efforts to reduce redemptions in those years. (Editing by Toby Chopra)