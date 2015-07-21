FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone yields rise as UK debt sale weighs on bond market
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone yields rise as UK debt sale weighs on bond market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Tuesday as Britain sold its longest-dated conventional gilt, causing market saturation with bonds carrying long maturities across Europe.

Britain sold 4 billion sterling worth of 2068 gilts in a syndicated deal.

“The gilt syndication is causing some indigestion,” one trader said.

German Bund yields rose 1 basis point to 0.73 percent, having traded as low as 0.685 percent earlier in the day. Spanish and Italian yields were up 4 basis points each at 1.99 percent and 1.94 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole Matarise; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

