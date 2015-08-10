Greek yields fall as new bailout deal seen near

(Updates prices, adds detail)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Greek bond yields fell on Monday as hopes grew of a speedy wrap-up to talks on a new 86-billion-euro bailout designed to keep the country from financial collapse and in the euro zone.

In a week during which top-tier economic data and new debt sales from euro zone countries are sparse, focus was back on Greece, which an official said hopes to conclude negotiations with international creditors by early Tuesday at the latest.

That could see the release of cash to enable Athens to repay 3.5 billion euros to the European Central Bank due on Aug. 20.

Greek two-year yields were down 74 basis points at 20.37 percent with 10-year yields 26 bps lower at 11.63 percent. The 10-year yields have tumbled off highs around 19 percent hit in early July when a standoff in talks between Greece and its creditors took the country to the brink of financial ruin.

The guarded optimism concerning Greece had little impact on other southern European bond markets, with Italian and Spanish 10-year yields flat on the day at 1.83 percent and 1.99 percent, respectively, stabilising after a sharp rally on Friday on falling oil prices.

“There’s lots of positive noises coming from the Greek talks but generally most of the good news is now priced in to the market,” said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

GERMANS PREFER “THOROUGH” DEAL

Negotiations on the bailout began on July 20 after Athens agreed to European institutions’ and the International Monetary Fund’s austerity demands. A senior Greek finance official told Reuters the aim was for euro zone finance ministers to review the accord on Aug. 14.

Scepticism over a swift deal remained in Germany where a senior parliamentary ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel said he believed a deal with Athens on a bailout was some way off. A government spokesman later said a swift conclusion to negotiations would be desirable, noting a thorough deal was more important than a quick one.

“In our view the risk to a new 86 billion euro bailout is whether it can be implemented over the full three years as, if it is perceived as too punitive, then the risk of further extreme voting sentiment will undoubtedly rise,” Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.

German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were 1 basis point higher at 0.66 percent as were other top-rated euro zone bond yields.

Falling oil prices have revived concerns about subdued inflation in the euro zone that could see the European Central Bank extend its 1-trillion-euro asset purchase programme due to end in September 2016.

That overshadowed a steady July U.S. labour market report on Friday that suggested the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates as soon as next month, driving all euro zone bond yields sharply lower. (Editing by Tom Heneghan and John Stonestreet)