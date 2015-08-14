Euro zone bond yields rise after sturdy U.S. data

(Retops and writes through)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields mostly rose on Friday after strong U.S. industrial and producer price data that may prompt the Federal Reserve to start hiking interest rates as soon as September.

U.S. producer prices rose for a third straight month in July, suggesting the drag on inflation from weaker oil prices was easing, while industrial output advanced at its quickest pace in eight months.

Peripheral euro zone bond yields had fallen earlier after Greece voted in favour of a new bailout deal and weak euro zone growth data was seen keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to inject more stimulus into the economy. They reversed course along with yields on top-rated peers and mirrored moves in Treasuries after the U.S. data.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were up 2.5 basis points at 0.66 percent as were yields on Italian and Portuguese bonds.

“All U.S. data seems to be coming in a little bit on the hot side. We did see a sell-off particularly at the front end of the Treasury market and Bunds couldn’t resist it ... It’s also probably just a bit of position squaring (ahead of the week-end),” said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.

While signs the world’s biggest economy may be close to raising interest rates for the first time in almost a decade could put some upward pressure on long-dated euro zone bonds, many market participants expect the moves to be tempered by the ECB’s ongoing quantitative easing programme. The Fed is also expected to raise rates only gradually.

“There’s the fear that if the Fed hikes rates ... what’s that going to do to other government bond yields. That’s where the ECB has made it very clear that they are going to continue with their bond buying programme and possibly expand it,” said Brian Jacobsen, a chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

“I don’t think they’ll have to (expand it) but if there’s that hope that they would, that will likely keep the yields low.”

Earlier, market focus had been on the prospect of the ECB needing to supercharge its bond-buying programme after a week of underwhelming economic data and eroding inflation expectations.

Data on Friday showed economic growth in the euro zone slowed in the second quarter as France stagnated and Italy lost momentum. Growth in the 19-country currency bloc slowed to 0.3 percent, missing expectations for a 0.4 percent quarterly expansion that would have matched the first quarter.

GREEK HOPES

Spanish bonds underperformed the euro zone bond market with yields rising 6 bps to 2.022 after Spain confirmed it would go ahead with scheduled bond sales next week in a holiday-thinned market. Neighbouring Italy cancelled its mid-August conventional bond auction and its sale of inflation-linked paper at the end of August due to reduced funding needs and large cash availability.

Greek bond yields bucked the rising trend as euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Friday were expected to give their final blessing to Greece’s third aid package of up to 85.5 billion euros ($95 billion).

“There might be some more fiddling around the edges now, but I don’t think the deal is going to get blocked,” RBS strategist Michael Michaelides said.

Investors appeared unperturbed by suggestions Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will seek a confidence vote after Aug. 20, which could pave the way for early elections.

Greek 10-year yields fell 53 bps to a five-month low of 9.61 percent. (Additional reporting by John Geddie; editing by John Stonestreet)