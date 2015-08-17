Southern euro zone yields fall as Greek deal on track, yuan stable

(Updates prices for close)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Spanish, Italian and Portuguese bond yields fell on Monday, with lower-rated euro zone assets buoyed by a third bailout deal for Greece and a relatively stable Chinese yuan.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Greece up to 86 billion euros ($96 billion) after Greek lawmakers accepted their tough conditions despite a revolt by some members of the party of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Investors are assuming German and other parliaments will approve the agreement and 13 billion euros will be disbursed to Athens by Thursday to cover a debt payment to the European Central Bank.

In China, where worries of an economic slowdown have weighed on riskier assets, stock markets were volatile but the yuan was relatively stable. The People’s Bank of China on Monday set the yuan’s midpoint at 6.3969, up from the previous session’s fix of 6.3975.

Oil prices fell to near six-year lows, keeping inflation expectations subdued and adding downward pressure on yields.

Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 7 basis points to 1.95 percent. Italian and Portuguese yields were down by a similar amount at 1.76 percent and 2.39 percent, respectively.

“The eurogroup agreement ... for Greece has helped sentiment and risk markets have stabilised somewhat,” said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

The European Central Bank’s preferred measure of the market’s long-term inflation expectations stabilised at low levels. The five-year, five-year breakeven forward , which measures where markets expect 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020, traded flat at 1.68 percent, having fallen to below 1.64 percent last week to hit its lowest levels since the end of March.

One-year inflation swaps also stabilised at levels seen before the ECB began its trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme on March 9. They held at 0.1 percent, after flirting with 1 percent as recently as June.

Greek markets rallied, shrugging off prospects of further political instability. Senior ministers suggested the government may call a confidence vote following a rebellion among the Syriza party’s lawmakers over the bailout terms.

Greek two-year yields fell more than 2 percentage points to just over 10.69 percent. Ten-year yields dropped half a point to 9.12 percent.

Although yields were at their lowest since February, their levels were still characteristic of a distressed debt market.

“Grexit has been averted for now. Trust between Greece and its European partners is gradually being restored. But to think that the Greek problem has now been solved would be testimony of over-optimism,” said Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at ING.

“And let’s face it: it is a very ambitious reform programme, while Greece has in the past always had trouble delivering on promises in terms of structural reforms.”

German 10-year Bund yields closed down around 2 bps at 0.63 percent, shifting lower after data showed manufacturing activity in New York state fell to its weakest level since 2009, providing another headache for the U.S. Federal Reserve which is considering whether to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Larry King)