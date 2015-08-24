China slowdown fears push German yields to three-month lows

* Shanghai stocks drop 9 percent

* Bund yields drop to near 3-month lows

* ECB’s favourite inflation gauge hits 6-month low (Updates prices, adds new comment)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Top-rated German bond yields fell to the lowest level in nearly three months on Monday, as fears of China-led global economic slowdown saw investors barrel out of riskier assets like stocks.

Oil slumped to new 6-1/2-year lows as markets fretted about shrinking demand from the world’s second largest economy, while the prospect for a weaker Chinese currency threatens to export disinflation beyond its borders.

This poses a headache for the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England’s plans to raise interest rates in the coming months, and may even force the European Central Bank to extend its 1 trillion-euro bond-buying programme beyond its scheduled end in September 2016, analysts said.

The ECB’s favoured market measure of inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate, dropped to a six-month low of 1.58 percent. Other measures show that the euro zone could return to deflation in a year’s time.

Investors took cover in Europe’s benchmark German bonds , sending 10-year yields to 0.51 percent in early trades - the lowest in almost three months. Trading was erratic, with the intra-day range being 0.51 percent to 0.58 percent.

“There’s a bit of panicking,” said Jean-Francois Robin, head of strategy at Natixis in Paris. “This is a big risk-off market due to the Chinese situation.”

Shanghai stocks dived almost 9 percent to a six-month low, wiping out this year’s gains, while European bourses traded sharply lower. In the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average lost more than 1,000 points.

China’s stock markets have fallen more than 30 percent since mid-year. Following a slew of poor economic data, Beijing devalued the yuan in a surprise move this month.

“What happens in China does have a big effect on the rest of the world,” said Orlando Green, a strategist at Credit Agricole.

“It is very difficult to trade this market and we would exercise caution.”

A senior International Monetary Fund official said on Saturday that it was “premature” to speak of a Chinese crisis. The IMF expects Chinese economy to grow at 6.8 percent this year, below the 7.4 percent growth achieved in 2014.

The dismal outlook for consumer price growth helped cushion the blow for lower-rated peripheral bonds as it brings with it calls for the ECB to inject more stimulus into the bloc.

Spanish 10-year yields were flat at 2.02 percent , Italy’s up 2 bps at 1.89 percent and Portugal’s up 5 bps at 2.69 percent.

“Markets are likely to test the (ECB‘s) Governing Council, potentially chasing inflation break-evens and long-term rates lower, until the ECB bows to this pressure,” said Rabobank’s senior euro zone strategist Elwin de Groot.

Greek bonds were the worst performers with elections next month creating added uncertainty even though the country has signed up to a new multi-billion euro aid package.

Greek opposition politicians embarked on Saturday on the laborious and apparently futile exercise of trying to form a new government, despite pressure for rapid elections so the nation can start tackling an array of crises.

Greek 10-year yields rose 19 bps to 10.04 percent. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)