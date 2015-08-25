Bund yields bounce off 3-month lows as global markets stabilise

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Benchmark German Bund yields bounced off three-month lows on Tuesday as risk appetite made a tentative comeback after worries about an economic slowdown in China led to panic selling across financial markets the previous day.

While Chinese stocks fell again, the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose about 1 percent. European stocks recovered as well after a fall of more than 5 percent on Monday.

China’s share markets have fallen more than 30 percent since mid-year. Following a slew of poor economic data, Beijing devalued the yuan in a surprise move earlier this month.

Investors are worried that the tensions in the world’s second-largest economy are spreading beyond its borders.

Ten-year Bund yields rose 5 basis points to 0.63 percent, having hit their lowest in nearly three months at about 0.51 percent on Monday as investors sought refuge in top-rated assets they see as safe havens. Wall Street had its worst day in four years.

“If you look at the extremes in the equity market they are almost comparable with the Lehman days. In those days we had a trigger, a real event, something clearly defined,” said Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank, referring to the collapse of the U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 that led to a global financial crisis.

“What we saw yesterday was ongoing fears about China ... but there was no trigger so we see a bit of normalisation today and investors thinking twice ... and maybe seeing an opportunity to fish at the bottom.”

Lenk and other analysts said Monday’s extreme moves were exacerbated by thin liquidity, which has become an increasing concern due to the extent of some of this year’s sell-offs in stocks and bonds.

Regulatory norms are forcing pension funds and insurers to hold on to top-rated assets, while banks are reluctant to get involved in heavy market-making activities as they try to avoid holding assets for too long on their balance sheet because of provisions they have to set aside for that.

In recent years major central banks have vacuumed up trillions of dollars’ worth of government bonds through their stimulus programmes.

With the northern hemisphere summer holiday season also in full flow, all these factors make it harder to perform a trade without significantly moving the market, traders said.

Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year bonds were steady.

Markets are also wary of a strong response to the market rout from Chinese authorities, which could quickly turn sentiment around.

“China’s central bank added a hefty amount of liquidity to the financial system via open-market operations, but no rate cuts or lower reserve requirements were announced at this point,” said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea.

“The reaction of the Chinese authorities is followed very closely.” (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)