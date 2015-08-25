China rate cut, strong Ifo help Bund yields bounce from 3-month lows

(Updates with Ifo data)

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Bund yields bounced off three-month lows on Tuesday as data showing a rise in German business morale in August and a rate cut in China reduced the angst over a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

The People’s Bank of China said it was lowering the one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.6 percent and it was reducing the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points to 18.0 percent for most big banks.

“The measures will certainly stabilise sentiment in the short term,” Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said.

Differentiation was also emerging as a theme, with European stock markets recovering after a fall of more than 5 percent on Monday due to the situation in China where share markets have fallen by a third since mid-year and Beijing devalued the yuan.

The Munich-based Ifo think-tank said its business climate index edged up to 108.3 in August from 108.0 in July. The reading was the strongest since May.

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said developments in China would not damage the German economic outlook.

German 10-year yields rose 12 basis points to 0.70 percent, a two-week high. They hit their lowest in nearly three months at about 0.51 percent on Monday as investors sought refuge in top-rated assets they see as safe havens.

“German companies shrugged off concerns about China: weaker macro data, devaluations and fears about an upcoming currency war and strong declines on the stock market,” UniCredit chief German economist, Andreas Rees, said.

“We think that the latest robust figures are not a fluke. German companies got it right. The Chinese economy is certainly not irrelevant but less important than many people think.”

Rees said Germany’s export share to China was “only” 6.6 percent, matching the Netherlands. He estimates purchasing power in Germany will rise by 30 billion euros due to falling oil prices. That is almost half the country’s 2014 exports to China.

Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said the latest market turmoil in China, fed by concerns about an economic slowdown, was barely reflected in the August sentiment survey.

Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year bonds were steady.

Bund yields were up before the Ifo data.

POOR LIQUIDITY

Traders said poor liquidity, a nagging problem made worse by the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere, exacerbated the moves. Wall Street, for instance, saw its worst day in four years on Monday but there was nothing traders could pin-point to justify the magnitude of the move.

“If you look at the extremes in the equity market they are almost comparable with the Lehman days. In those days we had a trigger, a real event, something clearly defined,” DZ Bank rate strategist, Christian Lenk, said, referring to the collapse of the U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 that led to a global financial crisis.

“What we saw yesterday was ongoing fears about China ... but there was no trigger so we see a bit of normalisation today and investors thinking twice ... and maybe seeing an opportunity to fish at the bottom.”

Regulatory norms are forcing pension funds and insurers to hold on to top-rated assets, while banks are reluctant to get involved in heavy market-making activities as they try to avoid holding assets for too long on their balance sheet because of provisions they have to set aside for that.

In recent years major central banks have vacuumed up trillions of dollars’ worth of government bonds through their stimulus programmes.

All these factors make it harder to perform a trade without significantly moving the market, traders said.

The volumes in Bund futures on Monday were 777,408 lots versus a daily average of 645,908 for the year, according to Reuters calculations.

The volumes in Bund futures on Monday were 777,408 lots versus a daily average of 645,908 for the year, according to Reuters calculations.

It is not unusual in such volatile trading to see slightly higher volumes. However, the numbers were not even half of the daily volumes recorded in May, when selling pressure engulfed bond markets on expectations - knocked back since - that inflation would pick up.