German yields stable after inflation surprise

(Updates prices for close)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German bond yields held firm in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, failing to take much impetus from better-than-expected euro zone inflation data or efforts by policymakers to play down the impact of China’s slowing economy.

One speech in particular by U.S. Federal Reserve vice-chair Stanley Fischer on Saturday kept alive the chance that the Fed will raise interest rates next month, the first increase in nearly a decade.

A rate hike from the world’s largest economy would be felt across global markets. Yields on U.S Treasuries and other top-rated benchmark bonds would probably rise sharply.

Other speakers at a central bankers’ conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, -- including the Bank of England’s Mark Carney and the European Central Bank’s Vitor Constancio -- said their economies could withstand the rout in China, which has set European and Asian stocks on course for their worst monthly drop in three years.

One of the fears is that reduced consumption from China will put downward pressure on already depressed oil prices and keep consumer price growth muted.

Euro zone inflation was the same in August as in July year-on-year at 0.2 percent, better than the 0.1 percent predicted by Economists in a Reuters poll, but still low enough to serve as a reminder of the bloc’s delicate health.

Some market gauges indicate the euro zone may be headed back into deflation in a year’s time.

With consumer price growth far off the ECB’s goal of near 2 percent, the central bank is expected to pare back its inflation forecasts at a policy meeting on Thursday.

Some are predicting, the ECB could even spring a policy surprise.

“We think the latest set of inflation data remain consistent with our recently downwardly revised euro area inflation profile for this year and next, and with our expectation that the ECB will likely engage in additional accommodative monetary policy measures by year-end, possibly as early as this week,” said Barclays’ European economist Fabio Fois.

The bloc’s largest economy Germany, however, has proved fairly robust, which will please policymakers. German retail sales rose month-on-month at their strongest pace in nine months in July, reinforcing expectations that private consumption will support growth this year.

German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were a fraction higher on the day at 0.74 percent as were most other euro zone equivalents. Traders said volumes were low because of a bank holiday in Britain, while month-end reporting also shackled investor activity. (Editing by Alison Williams)