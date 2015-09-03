Euro zone bond yields hunker down as investors wait for ECB

(Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields edged lower ahead of an ECB meeting later on Thursday where the central bank is expected to cut its inflation forecasts and promise to beef up its bond-buying programme.

Slower growth in China and falling oil prices have shaken financial markets over the last month, dampening the outlook for consumer prices which could push the currency bloc back into a deflationary spiral.

International Monetary Fund staff warned on Wednesday that the European Central Bank should extend its asset-buying programme unless inflation picks up sufficiently.

Consumer prices are currently growing at an annualised 0.2 percent, well below the ECB’s target of just under 2 percent.

“While the sources of recent volatility have originated elsewhere, euro area markets have of course been far from immune and are likely to have unsettled some members of the (ECB‘s) Governing Council,” said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- fell 2 basis point to 0.78 percent, while most other euro zone equivalents were slightly lower on the day.

With oil prices down 35 percent since May and the euro firming on a trade-weighted basis since China devalued its currency to steady slowing growth, strategists are broadly agreed that the ECB will lower its near-term forecasts for inflation. The unknown is whether the central bank could also spring a policy surprise.

The ECB has been buying bonds under its quantitative easing (QE) programme for six months, but already analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to increase or extend the scheme beyond its proposed end date in September 2016.

ECB President Mario Draghi is broadly expected to hint at further QE at Thursday’s meeting, or even tweak the terms of the purchases to allow it to buy more of each individual bond in order to allay any fears it cannot complete the programme.

While data showed euro zone business activity accelerating at its fastest pace in more than four years last month, albeit from a low base, there were signs that China’s slowdown was being felt in other corners of the globe.

Businesses in Britain’s services sector recorded their slowest growth in more than two years.

This uncertain outlook has also lowered expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade later this month.

Just 19 of the 50 foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters are expecting a rate hike in a few weeks, compared to all but four in the August poll.

GREEK QE

Greece is expected to be discussion point at the ECB’s press conference, with investors hoping that the country will become eligible for QE after signing up to a new bailout.

But with another knife-edge Greek election in the coming weeks that is likely to push back the first review of its bailout, the ECB is likely to hold fire.

A poll on Wednesday showed the Greek leftist Syriza party falling behind its main conservative rivals for the first time since former premier Alexis Tsipras resigned.

Greek two-year yields fell 18 bps to 12.58 percent on Thursday, but remain above longer-dated yields, a sign that investors fear the country could be headed towards default.

At the auctions, Spain sold 5.9 billion euros ($6.7 billion) of debt in a quadruple auction of 5-, 10- and 30-year fixed-rate bonds and a 10-year inflation-linked note.

France also sold 8.5 billion euros of 8-, 10- and 15-year bonds, with investors putting in total bids worth 17.2 billion euros. (Editing by Catherine Evans)