Euro zone bond yields sag on ECB inflation outlook, QE tweak

(Recasts and writes through after ECB news conference)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut growth and inflation forecasts and said the central bank could buy a greater share of individual bonds under its asset purchase scheme.

Slower growth in China and falling oil prices have shaken financial markets over the last month, dampening the outlook for consumer prices which could push the currency bloc back into a deflationary spiral.

ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to beef up or prolong the bank’s trillion euro quantitative easing programme if the picture darkened further.

The bank, which left interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting, tweaked the programme to increase the share of any sovereign bond issue it may buy to 33 percent from 25 percent, provided that did not give it a blocking minority among bondholders.

Many market participants saw this as preparation for more bond purchases, pushing euro zone bond yields down across the board.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell as much as 5 basis points to 0.73 percent , retreating further from a two-week high of 0.82 percent hit on Monday. Yields on other top-rated debt falling by a similar amount.

Italian and Portuguese 10-year yields were down 5-8 basis points at 1.95 percent and 2.61 percent , respectively, while Spanish yields were 2 bps lower at 2.13 percent.

“The massaging of the ISIN (individual bond issue) restrictions and the lowering of the growth and inflation forecasts are two big events that leave the market believing that there can be more and there will probably be more policy action,” said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz.

“This leaves the door wide open that the ECB can do more and that it’s just a matter of time.”

GERMAN BONDS TARGET

Analysts saw the increase in the limit on how much an individual bond issue could be purchased under QE partially answering questions about the ECB’s ability to meet its goal of buying over 200 billion euros of German bonds.

This target has increasingly looked out of reach as yields on more of the debt issued by the euro zone’s powerhouse fell below the ECB’s self-imposed floor for asset purchases of minus 20 basis points.

While there is no data on purchases of individual bonds, RBS strategists estimate that of the 834 billion euros of stock of German debt currently eligible for QE, 72.7 billion euros of it yield less than -20 bps, meaning it cannot be bought under QE.

They estimate that the ECB will buy about 210 billion euros of German debt up to September 2016 which would be 27.8 percent of the eligible stock when those yielding sub -20 bps is excluded and thus breaching the initial 25 percent limit on individual bond issue ownership.

“We would caution here that more secular considerations could be at play -- i.e. the difficulty the ECB may have had in sourcing bonds in given maturity sectors might see it looking to increase holdings in other more accessible segments of the curve in order to meet its purchase targets,” they said in a note.

Schnautz and other analysts also said the measure may also see countries issuing more bonds that are not regularly tapped also know as off-the-run bonds.

The ECB has been buying bonds under its QE programme for six months, but even before Thursday’s news conference, analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to increase or extend the scheme beyond its proposed end date in September 2016. (Editing by Toby Chopra)