Spanish bonds lead Southern Europe debt rally on strong data

* Spanish bonds regain some ground vs Italian peers

* Peripheral bond yields fall, outperforming Bunds

* Sentiment for periphery improves after strong data (Updates with Spanish bonds outperforming)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Spanish bonds led southern European yields lower on Tuesday, with sentiment lifted by better than expected euro zone growth data.

The firmer tone in riskier assets after Chinese stocks, which have shed some 40 percent since mid-June, saw a late rebound, spilled over into European equities and peripheral euro zone debt.

Data showed the euro zone economy grew a faster than expected 1.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, an upward revision of the previously reported 1.2 percent.

Spanish 10-year yields fell 9 basis points to 2.06 percent with Italian and Portuguese equivalents 5-6 bps lower at 1.84 percent and 2.52 percent , respectively.

Spanish bonds unwound some of their underperformance compared with Italian peers, but that respite looks shortlived. Their 10-year yield premium over Italy remains at its highest in two years and could rise further on investor unease before a Sept. 27 election in the northeastern region of Catalonia, which polls show is likely to hand separatists a majority.

“The market looked at the GDP figures and we see that the Spanish economy is one of the fastest engines of growth ... so the outperformance of Spanish bonds today is probably a correction of the underperformance of late,” said Natixis head of rates strategy Jean-Francois Robin.

“Unfortunately for Spanish bonds, the political agenda is going to weigh a little bit ... but if you look at fundamentals of the economy Spanish bonds should be more dearer than Italy, and with the spread of 20 basis they are very interesting to look at again.”

Catalan separatists are portraying the election as a proxy vote on independence, although that is disputed by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has ruled out a breakaway by the wealthy region.

In core euro zone bonds, German yields were 1 bps higher at 0.68 percent after the country sold 745 million euros of an inflation-linked bond maturing in 2030. The Netherlands also sold 890 million euros of a bond maturing in 2047.

The firmer tone in riskier assets undermined demand for safe haven government bonds.

“There has been a general improvement in risk sentiment that started after the recovery in China’s stock market and carried through the improved euro zone data,” Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

China’s August exports fell less than expected, but a steeper slide in imports pointed to continuing economic weakness. (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)