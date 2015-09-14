Nervy wait for Fed rate decision pushes euro zone yields up

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Monday as investors saw an outside chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates for the first time in a decade this week even with data further underlining a slowdown in China.

Markets are pricing a 30 percent chance that the Fed hikes at its two-day policy meeting finishing on Thursday, although that is down from around 50 percent seen last month before China devalued its currency in support of weakening growth.

Even if the Fed holds off, it is likely to firmly hint towards a hike at its October or December meeting - keeping focus on the repercussions for global financial markets.

With domestic growth in the United States seen as supporting a rate rise, it has been turmoil in China and tumbling inflation expectations that have kept policymakers in the world’s largest economy cautious.

Weekend data from China on industry and investment showed the world’s second largest economy cooling at a faster rate than expected in August, even though there was slightly brighter signals from retail and housing.

“The big hurdle to overcome for the coming days is Thursday’s FOMC,” said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O‘Hagan.

German 10-year yields - the euro zone’s benchmark - rose 1 basis point to 0.67 percent.

Lower-rated equivalents in Portugal, Spain and Italy were also up around 1 bps at 2.63 percent, 2.12 percent and 1.84 percent, respectively.

The gap between Spanish and Italian yields remained near its highest in over two years on worries political instability if secessionists win an election in the wealthy province of Catalonia on Sept 27.

Hundreds of thousands of people began massing in the streets of Barcelona on Friday to call for the northeastern region to break away from the rest of Spain as official election campaigning began in the province, which accounts for nearly one fifth of Spain’s output and population.

Greek yields, meanwhile, remain near the lowest levels seen this year ahead of an election that is likely to prove inconclusive.

The Syriza party of former Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras -- which came to power in January on a pledge to renegotiate terms of their international bailout but ultimately had to cave to creditor demands -- has a wafer-thin lead in the polls over the conservative New Democracy.

Greek 10-year yields were 8 bps lower on Monday at 8.69 percent.