S&P upgrade, Syriza win push Portuguese yields to one-month low

(Updates prices into mid-day, adds new comments)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Portuguese bond yields hit one-month lows on Monday after Standard & Poor’s lifted the country’s credit rating and an unexpectedly clear Syriza election win in Greece reassured investors that the country’s bailout will go ahead.

Shorter Greek debt yields fell after the election result. A senior Syriza source said debt negotiations would top the new government’s agenda.

Yields on French bonds were slightly higher after Moody’s cut the country’s rating by one notch to Aa2, citing continued weakness in the medium-term growth outlook.

Spanish and Italian bond yields dipped as well in the morning as the Greek election improved appetite for the euro zone’s lower-rated bonds by removing the prospect of a hung parliament. They later turned flat as upcoming polls in Spain and Portugal kept investors cautious.

Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras stormed back to power despite having been abandoned by party radicals last month after he agreed to demands for austerity to win a euro zone bailout.

Syriza campaigned on a pledge to implement the 86 billion euro ($97 billion) bailout while promising measures to protect vulnerable groups from some aspects of the deal.

The pledge is a U-turn from the previous election win, which was ensured by an anti-austerity campaign, followed by months of open bickering with European leaders which saw Greece flirting with an exit from the euro zone.

Yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds, which were upgraded by Standard & Poor’s by one notch to BB+ but are also the most sensitive to events in Greece, fell 3 basis points to 2.52 percent. They earlier hit a one-month low of 2.47 percent.

The upgrade leaves Portugal just below investment grade and it does not trigger automatic buying from ratings-sensitive funds. But it still has an impact on sentiment.

“European peripheral debt will continue to benefit from stronger growth, the outlook for more support from the European Central Bank and finally a positive rating trend,” said Markus Allenspach, head of fixed income research at Julius Baer.

Spanish and Italian yields traded at 1.96 percent and 1.78 percent, respectively.

“The Greek election is a positive, it is a surprise that he (Tsipras) won it so convincingly,” said Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC. “I don’t see why he would still look for trouble.”

MORE ELECTIONS

Lammens expected, however, elections in Spain and Portugal to weigh on those bonds in the near term.

Portugal faces the prospect of political stalemate undermining its recovery from a debt crisis, with neither of its two main parties strongly placed to achieve a majority government at Oct. 4 parliamentary elections.

In Spain, investors worry about political instability if secessionists win an election in Catalonia on Sunday.

German Bund yields were flat at 0.67 percent, having fallen more than 10 bps on Friday after the Federal Reserve prolonged the era of nearly-free money by keeping rates on hold, citing global risks.

French yields were up at 0.98 percent.

Greek 10-year yields rose 2 bps to 8.28 percent, but two-year yields fell 39 bps to 10.40 percent.

“The debt issue will linger for quite a while, but the odds are greatly in favour of the next Greek government staying on track for at least several months,” said Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit.

“Yes, the ‘big Greek trade’ is behind us, but the GGBs are still attractive. My money is on at least a 200 bps tightening before year-end.”

ING strategist Padhraic Garvey said the outcome was a step towards the ECB buying Greek bonds as part of its stimulus.

Others were more cautious. UBS analysts said Grexit risk over the next 12 months was still 20-30 percent as long-term implementation of the programme will remain challenging.

“This is not the best possible outcome from a market perspective, since Syriza has been open with that it does not believe in the third bailout programme, even if it claims it is committed to it,” said Heidi Schauman, senior analyst at Nordea. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)