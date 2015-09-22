Euro zone yields drop on rising expectations of more ECB stimulus

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday after European Central Bank policymakers hinted at their readiness to modify or expand their unprecedented stimulus programme should market turbulence warrant further action.

The ECB’s chief economist said the risks in the world economy “have increased significantly”, while governing council member Ewald Nowotny said euro zone interest rates will stay low as long as growth stays low.

The Bank of Italy’s top economist Eugenio Gaiotti said the ECB should be careful not to fall behind the curve as risks to growth and inflation mount.

The ECB launched a trillion euro bond-buying programme in March but has failed to sustainably lift the market’s long-term inflation expectations.

“I‘m not too convinced that they are signalling they are ready to do something in October, but it does support our view that if nothing changes between now and December, the ECB may have to add more stimulus,” said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

The ECB comments come after the U.S. Federal Reserve prolonged the era of nearly-free money by not hiking interest rates last week, citing global economic risks.

German 10-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 2 basis points to 0.67 percent. Spanish, Italian and Portuguese yields were 2-3 bps lower at 1.98 percent, 1.78 percent and 2.56 percent, respectively.

To some analysts, the U.S. economy looked robust enough to justify a hike, but a slowdown in China and a slump in oil and commodity prices hurting the inflation outlook across the world tilted the balance towards a delay of what would be the first hike in a decade.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said last week’s decision to leave rates unchanged was largely a “risk management” exercise to be sure recent market volatility would not become a drag on the U.S. economy.

He said he still expects the Fed to hike rates later this year.

The spread between 10-year U.S. Treasuries and their lower-yielding German counterpart has widened by almost 15 basis points this month to just over 150 basis points, reflecting the divergent monetary policy outlooks in the two regions.

On the supply side, the Netherlands was due to issue 2.5-3.5 billion euros of three-year bonds. The April 2018 bond on offer was issued in January and has never traded with a positive yield. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)