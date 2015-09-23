Bund yields hold near one-month lows as China concerns mount

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German Bund yields held at one-month lows around 0.60 percent on Wednesday as poor manufacturing data from China heightened concerns about the global economy, feeding expectations of further monetary policy easing in the euro zone.

Activity in China’s factory sector failed to improve in September as expected, and instead shrank for a seventh straight month to its weakest level in 6-1/2 years, the preliminary Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index showed.

Euro zone PMI data are due at 0800 GMT and the mood in the market is downbeat. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s testimony to the European Parliament would be watched for reactions to the increased global growth worries.

“Euro area PMIs are set to disappoint but we look for ECB President Draghi to reiterate the ECB’s readiness to act,” said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commezbank.

German 10-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, were a touch higher at 0.61 percent, having dipped to 0.59 percent at the open, matching the one-month low hit on Tuesday.

Bund yields have fallen about 20 bps in September as the slowdown in China has prompted major central banks across the world to shift to a softer tone.

The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged last week, with a minority in the market having expected the first hike in a decade.

Bond fund giant PIMCO said on Tuesday the pace of Fed rate increases is likely to be even more gradual than the firm expected in March and that the U.S. central bank may find it impossible to escape the effective lower bound of policy rates.

ECB policymakers have said in recent days the bank could expand its trillion-euro bond buying stimulus programme if necessary.

Other euro zone bond yields were flat or a touch lower. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)