September 25, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Bund futures fall after Yellen says Fed on track to hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell around half a point on Friday after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said she expects the U.S. central bank to start raising interest rates later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the economy strong.

The Fed prolonged the era of free money at this month’s policy meeting, citing global growth risks.

Bund futures were 47 ticks lower at 155.72. Cash 10-year Bund yields rose 3 basis points to 0.62 percent, having hit one-month lows on Thursday.

Italian BTP futures were down 20 ticks at 135.86. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

