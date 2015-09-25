Election worries take Catalan-Spanish yield spread near widest in 2 years

* Euro zone bond yields rise as Yellen revives rate-hike talk * Catalan regional election on Sept. 27 * Spanish-Catalan yield spread graphic: link.reuters.com/req45w (Updates prices) By Lisa Barrington LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The yield premium Catalan five-year bonds offer over Spanish equivalents held around its widest in two years on Friday before an election in the region framed by separatist parties as a proxy vote on independence. The spread has hovered around 250 bps in the past month, having more than doubled from this year's lows, reflecting investor worries about potential political instability. "Catalan bonds have been punished in recent months in a classic flight-to-safety move," said Angel Talavera, euro zone economist at Oxford Economics. Yields rose across the euro zone on Friday after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said she expected U.S. interest rates to start rising later this year as long as inflation remained stable and the economy strong. Spanish yields were up in line with their peers, with the country's bonds not showing additional weakness before Sunday's vote. If they win a majority, parties favouring secession plan to declare independence unilaterally within around 18 months. It is far from clear what that would mean in practice, with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy having ruled out any such move. Spain's banks, including some based in the Catalan capital Barcelona, have warned secession by one of its wealthiest regions could cause financial turmoil and the Bank of Spain has said the region risks exiting the euro. Spanish yields have doubled from lows hit after the European Central Bank launched its bond-buying stimulus programme in March. Ten-year yields are up 3 basis points at 2.02 percent, around a quarter of a percentage point above their Italian counterparts. Earlier this year they traded below Italian yields as the Spanish economy is seen as having better growth prospects than Italy, political risks aside. "A decisive victory by pro-independent parties is likely to cause the risk premium to spike, as investors shed Spanish paper in favour of Italian bonds," Talavera said. UBS does not recommend buying Spanish bonds before the elections. "We do not think that the yield spread of 23 bps to Italy currently compensates the investor for the unknowns around reaction and counter-reaction between Madrid and Barcelona," UBS strategists said in a note. They recommend buying, however, if secessionists fail to win a majority. FED HIKE? Ten-year German Bund yields rose 6.5 basis points to 0.65 percent, having hit one-month lows on Thursday before Fed chief Yellen spoke. When it finally comes, a U.S. rate hike will be the first since 2006 and follow three rounds of unprecedented monetary stimulus in the form of bond purchases with newly-printed money. "The main driver in the market is Janet Yellen's comments ... market expectations were very low on this issue," said Ralf Umlauf, an analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen. The market is still not entirely convinced the Fed will raise rates this year, with Nordea chief analyst Martin Enlund saying the first hike is not fully priced in until March 2016. Portuguese bonds outperformed for the second day with yields steady, after polls predicted an election victory for the ruling coalition on Oct. 4. Italy sold 3 billion euro of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Friday. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra and John Stonestreet)