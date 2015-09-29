ECB's favoured inflation guide hits 7-month low after German price drop

(Updates prices)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s preferred measure of market inflation expectations hit its lowest point since February on Tuesday, after data from Germany and Spain suggested euro zone prices would not pick up any time soon.

German consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in September, turning negative for the first time in eight months and boosting the case for the European Central Bank to take further action to stimulate the economy.

Earlier, Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 1.2 percent year-on-year in September, double the consensus in a Reuters poll of a 0.6 percent fall.

The euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven forward , which shows where investors expect 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020 and which the ECB follows closely, fell to 1.58 percent.

That was the lowest since February, even though the European Central Bank launched quantitative easing (QE) in March via a 1 trillion-euro, bond-buying stimulus programme that many in the market expect it to ramp up in coming months.

One-year euro zone inflation swaps stood just above zero , indicating financial markets expect no deflation but no pick-up in inflation either.

“We’ve probably priced in a lot of that fear of weaker inflation,” said Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

“But in any case, in the euro zone we will hear much more discussion about an extension of quantitative easing.”

Yields on German 10-year government bonds, the euro zone benchmark, were steady at 0.6 percent, with the inflation data offset by brighter economic sentiment and a stabilisation in oil and European share prices.

Euro zone economic sentiment touched a new four-year high in September, beating expectations, according to European Commission data.

Oil, whose weakness has been pushing yields lower in recent months, steadied on evidence of tightening U.S. supplies.

European stocks looked set to close lower but were well off the day’s lows as battered miner Glencore halted a slide in its share price. Several brokers said worries over the commodities and mining company’s debt pile were overdone

Bund yields have fallen 25 basis points in less than a month, driven by poor data from China, which helped persuade the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged this month when some had expected a hike.

SLOWDOWN

A slowdown in China is causing turmoil in commodities markets, which are closely linked to global inflation expectations and bond yields in the developed world.

Glencore’s London-listed shares fell 30 percent on Monday to record lows, but rebounded 16 percent on Tuesday.

The better sentiment data pushed yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds lower. Spanish 10-year yields fell to a new seven-week low of 1.9 percent after regional elections on Sunday in Catalonia gave secessionists a parliamentary majority but appeared not to have advanced a broader case for independence.

Italy raised 8 billion euros at a bond auction, at the top of its target range.