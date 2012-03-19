EURO GOVT-German Bund futures rise, but keep close to 2012 lows

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - German Bund futures opened higher on Monday after last week’s sell-off driven by better-than-expected economic data from the United States failed to push them below this year’s lows.

Ten-year Bund yields broke above the psychologically important level of 2 percent last week and analysts and traders said they could establish a new trading range above that level.

The range is expected to remain narrow, however, as the euro zone faces a more uncertain economic outlook than the U.S. and pressure is building on Spain to speed up reforms after it said it missed its 2011 budget target last month.

Political risks to the bloc’s reform drive are also perceived as high, with Greek and French elections looming.

At 0705 GMT, Bund futures were 22 ticks higher at 135.68, having fallen to within 5 ticks of this year’s low of 135.22 on Friday. Ten-year cash yields were 2.1 basis points lower at 2.037 percent.

“We seem to be trying to stabilise around here. We may need more positive news to get us going,” one trader said.

Investors who bought Greek default insurance will discover later in the day how much they will be paid after a complex auction where bonds are bought and sold in order to determine a final price, or a “recovery rate”.

A payout of around $2.5 billion to holders of the credit default swaps contracts will mark the final stage of Greece’s slide into default. However, the recovery rate is expected to show that the debt restructuring has failed to set the country on a significantly firmer financial footing.