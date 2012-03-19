FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds rebound; more good data needed to resume sell-off
March 19, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 6 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds rebound; more good data needed to resume sell-off

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Bund futures rebound after failing to reach 2012 lows
    * Support found in euro zone's uncertain outlook
    * Ten-year German yields to keep close to 2 pct

    By Marius Zaharia	
    LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rebounded
on Monday after a sell-off last week spurred by improving
o p timism about the global economic outlook failed to push them
below this year's lows.	
    Ten-year Bund yields broke above this year's trading range
on Friday, tracking a jump in U.S. T-note yields. Although Bund
yields could establish a new trading range above 2 percent, they
are unlikely to rise far from that level as the euro zone faces
a more uncertain economic outlook.	
    Moreover, pressure is building on Spain to speed up reforms
after it said it missed its 2011 budget target last month; bets
that Portugal may need to restructure its debt are on the rise;
and investors have become more attuned to political risks as
Greek and French elections loom. 	
    A report by the International Monetary Fund saying Greece
had no room for error in implementing the reforms agreed under
its second aid package reminded investors that the country may
eventually have to restructure its debt again. 	
    "The IMF report on Greece underlines the general sentiment.
For now the market will test this 2 percent level ... from the
other side," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister.	
    German 10-year yields were last 3.8 basis
points lower on the day at 2.02 percent. Bund futures 
were last 42 ticks higher at 135.68, having fallen to within 5
ticks of this year's low of 135.22 on Friday. 	
    Societe Generale's technical strategists expect Bund futures
to rebound towards the February low of 136.93 after last week's
fall, or even head towards the gap formed by Tuesday's low of
137.75 and Wednesday's open at 137.67.	
    After that, Bunds are likely to decline to as low as
132.63/89, the October 2011 rebound levels. 	
    Selling pressure on Bunds could resume if flash euro zone
manufacturing and service surveys due on Thursday surprise on
the upside. 	
    "We seem to be trying to stabilise around here. We may need
more positive news to get us going," one trader said.	
    Investors who bought Greek default insurance will discover
later on Monday how much they will be paid after a complex
auction where bonds are bought and sold in order to determine a
final price, or a "recovery rate". 	
    For more details on the auction see.	
    A payout of around $2.5 billion to holders of the credit
default swaps contracts will mark the final stage of Greece's
slide into default. However, the recovery rate is expected to
show that the debt restructuring has failed to set the country
on a significantly firmer financial footing.	
    Analysts expect the amount of money bondholders will recoup
from investments in Greek bonds will be only in the low 20s
cents in the euro.

