EURO GOVT-Bunds stabilise with Greece taking spotlight
March 19, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds stabilise with Greece taking spotlight

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bund futures stabilise after failing to reach 2012 lows
    * Support found in euro zone's uncertain outlook
    * Ten-year German yields to keep close to 2 pct

    By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan	
    LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Renewed worries that Greece
might need to reduce its debt burden further pushed German
government bond prices higher on Monday, with the paper expected
to remain supported before key euro zone data later this week.	
    A report by the International Monetary Fund said Greece had
no room for error in implementing the reforms agreed under its
second aid package and that it faced euro exit without
international support. 	
    The final mid-price of Greek bonds set out in an auction to
pay back investors that hold insurance against Greek default was
21.5, indicating that the market was still seeing a high
probability of future default. 	
    "The prospects for Greece are well known: if they enjoy an
economic recovery, which would be nothing short of a miracle,
they can get out of the woods quite easily," said Gary Jenkins,
director of Swordfish Research.	
    "But the most likely outcome that the market is expecting is
a further debt restructuring and that is being reflected in the
price of the new bonds."	
    Holders of the CDS will receive a cash payout equal to the
difference between the recovery rate and the full face value of
Greek debt. The net payout amounts to around $2.5 billion euros.	
    New bonds issued last week as part of a debt restructuring
were bid at between 21 and 28 cents.	
    While such a low price was expected at the CDS auction,
traders said that, coupled with the IMF report, reminded
investors about how uncertain the euro zone outlook was and that
a recent Bund sell-off may have gone too fast, too far.	
    "We've tried to recover," a trader said. "Maybe you can take
the view that last week's sell-off was over done and Bunds with
yields around 2.10 percent were worth a nibble."	
    Bund futures settled 14 ticks higher at 135.60,
after falling about 340 ticks in the past four sessions on the
back of improved faith in the global economic outlook, mainly in
the United States.	
    Ten-year German yields were a basis point
lower on the day at 2.05 percent, holding above the 2 percent
level they broke on Friday.	
    "The IMF report on Greece underlines the general sentiment,"
said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister. "For now the
market will test this 2 percent level ... from the other side." 	
    Chartists expect a near-term rise in Bund prices, but say
the sell-off started last week should continue.	
    Societe Generale's technical strategists expect Bund futures
to rebound towards the February low of 136.93 or even head
towards the gap formed by Tuesday's low of 137.75 and
Wednesday's open at 137.67. After that, Bunds are likely to fall
to as low as 132.63/89, the October 2011 rebound levels.     	
    Selling pressure on Bunds could resume if flash euro zone
manufacturing and service surveys due on Thursday surprise on
the upside.	
       	
    NEW TRADING RANGE 	
    Analysts expected Bund yields to settle in a range above 2
percent in the coming weeks but said that the problems that the
euro zone still faces will keep the range narrow.    	
    "We're probably looking at a higher range ... up to
2.25-2.30 percent area," said Orlando Green, fixed income
strategist at Credit Agricole. "There are still many hurdles to
clear in terms of the euro crisis." 	
    Bubbling in the background, concerns about the euro zone's
growth outlook, Spain's fiscal performance and fears that
Portugal may have to restructure its debt are likely to offer
support for safe-haven Bunds.	
    Investors have also become more attuned to political risks
as Greek and French elections loom. 	
    Spanish and Italian bond yields
were flat to slightly lower on the day.

