FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bund yields edge down; growth data watched
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund yields edge down; growth data watched

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - German government bond yields nudged lower on Thursday, catching a renewed safe-haven bid as markets refocused on the ability of peripheral euro zone countries to generate growth and meet budget targets.

Benchmark 10-year Bund yields slipped back below 2 percent on Wednesday, which has been the upper end of this year’s trading range, as Spanish yields rose to a one-month high.

Spain has increasingly taken the debt crisis spotlight since it relaxed its budget targets earlier this month.

“There’s still plenty of trouble ahead for Europe,” a trader said. “Yesterday there was only buying of Bunds and selling of everything else all day.”

First indications of euro zone services and manufacturing activity in March will be scrutinised for signs of a further slowdown. Forecasts reflect expectations that the pace of contraction will slow slightly from February.

“We could get a lift if there’s more signs of a slowdown,” the trader added.

June Bund futures were last 2 ticks higher at 136.35 but struggling to hold early gains, with 10-year yields half a basis points lower at 1.98 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.