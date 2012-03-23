FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds extend gains; asset switch from equities cited
March 23, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds extend gains; asset switch from equities cited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended gains on Friday with traders citing talk of big sellers in equities as investors moved cash into low risk government bonds while the breach of key technical levels in the futures contract also accelerated demand.

Italian 10-year government bonds rose 6 basis points to 5.16 percent with default insurance costs also up as investors fretted that the government’s face-off with unions over labour reforms could spark political turmoil and erode its commitment to austerity measures.

The June Bund future rose as much as 38 ticks on the day to 137.47, having broken 137.16, the 50 percent retracement of the March selloff. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was last down 0.3 percent.

