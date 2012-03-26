FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds dip on hopes for stronger EMU firepower
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 10:45 AM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds dip on hopes for stronger EMU firepower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended losses to session lows in thin volumes on Monday after a magazine report said Germany might be ready to do a deal to bolster the euro zone’s firepower by combining its two bailout funds for a limited time.

“There is this article circulating about the firepower of the EFSF and Bunds are leading (U.S. Treasuries) down,” a trader said. “The reason why it’s moving the market now is that people realised this is the main news going into the U.S. (market) open.”

Bund futures fell as much as 45 ticks on the day to 136.94 with German 10-year yields five basis point up at 1.923 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.